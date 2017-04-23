Sonny Gray could be one start away from A's return
After five scoreless innings on a rehab assignment with Class-A Stockton, Sonny Gray many need just one more start to come of DL for A's. Down to throw four innings and not more than 65 pitches for Class-A Stockton on an injury rehabilitation assignment Saturday night, Gray threw five innings and needed just 47 pitches to do that.
