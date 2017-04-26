Sean Manaea has surprising early exit from Wednesday's start
APRIL 26: Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 26, 2017 in Anaheim, California. ANAHEIM Second-year Oakland starter Sean Manaea was lifted from his Wednesday start against the Angels after just two innings and 34 pitches.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
