Royals series preview: Oak Land Athletics
For the second straight series, the Kansas City Royals look ahead hoping to wash a bitter taste from their mouths. While this time isn't as distasteful as when they opened in Houston hot off a three-game sweep at the hands of the worst team in baseball last year, the Royals did squander two leads in the final game of the series in Houston, leads that if protected rather than Yosted would have set their record at an even .500.
