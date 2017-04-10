Reddick expects to be heckled in righ...

Reddick expects to be heckled in right field

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

For four-plus seasons, the Astros outfielder roamed the patch of grass at the Oakland Coliseum in front of the rabid fans in Section 149. On Friday night, he took the field wearing Houston's road threads, playing his first contest in Oakland since the team dealt him to the Dodgers before last season's non-waiver Trade Deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC