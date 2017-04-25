Rajai Davis to DL, Raul Alcantara des...

Rajai Davis to DL, Raul Alcantara designated, Valdez, LaMarre up

9 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Rajai Davis went on the disabled list Tuesday as the A's made four roster moves before first game with Angels. ANAHEIM The A's started their road trip with some wholesale roster changes Tuesday, putting center fielder Rajai Davis on the 10-day disabled list and putting right-handed pitcher Raul Alcantara on the designated for assignment list while promoting right-handed pitcher Cesar Valdez and outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Nashville.

