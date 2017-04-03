Pujols fine with new intentional walk rule

Entering Monday, Angels slugger Albert Pujols had 302 career intentional walks over his first 16 years in the big leagues. But his next one, which he received in the eighth inning of the Halos' After Mike Trout doubled to give the Angels the potential tying run at second base with two outs, the A's signaled to issue an intentional walk to Pujols, who became the first Angels player to automatically take first under Major League Baseball's new rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.