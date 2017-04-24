Power surge: Davis goes deep twice in loss

Khris Davis provided what little spark the A's could generate on Friday, driving in all four runs for a team that has lost five straight games following a Davis took over the American League lead with his eighth and ninth home runs of the season, homering in his first two at-bats off Houston starter Charlie Morton . "My plan was to be aggressive and get a good one," said Davis, whose three-run homer in the first staked the A's to a 3-0 lead.

