On This Day in A's History: Dennis Eckerley's First Save at the Coliseum
While I whole-heartedly agree with Nate Silver [and Goose Gossage] on how the save stat ruined relief pitching , I will at the same time acknowledge a famous Oakland pitcher that racked up the 7th most saves in MLB history but didn't happen to crack the top-25 in Silver's Goose egg alternative. On this day in 1987, he notched his very first save in green and gold Dennis Eckersley was 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA as he entered during the 7th inning of a 2-run game versus Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC