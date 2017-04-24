On This Day in A's History: Dennis Eckerley's First Save at the Coliseum

While I whole-heartedly agree with Nate Silver [and Goose Gossage] on how the save stat ruined relief pitching , I will at the same time acknowledge a famous Oakland pitcher that racked up the 7th most saves in MLB history but didn't happen to crack the top-25 in Silver's Goose egg alternative. On this day in 1987, he notched his very first save in green and gold Dennis Eckersley was 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA as he entered during the 7th inning of a 2-run game versus Seattle.

