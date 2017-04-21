Oakland A's wear Warriors jerseys for BP
Oakland A's wear Warriors jerseys for BP These are so sweet. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/oakland-athletics-warriors-batting-practice-jerseys-nba-playoffs-support-awesome-photos The Oakland A's showed support for their fellow Bay Area team, the Golden State Warriors, by wearing these sweet batting practice jerseys before their game against the Mariners on Friday.
