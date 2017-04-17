Oakland A's roster will have a new lo...

Oakland A's roster will have a new look next week

19 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

The Oakland A's are expected to call up catcher Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A on Monday, reports Susan Slusser of the S.F. Chronicle . Slusser notes that the corresponding move will probably involve a pitcher, meaning the team will return to the normal setup of seven relievers in the bullpen and four position players on the bench.

