Oakland A's prospect watch: Daulton Jefferies out for year with Tommy John surgery
The Oakland A's farm system took a hit last week with the loss of pitcher Daulton Jefferies, who will undergo Tommy John surgery, via Melissa Lockard of Oakland Clubhouse , and team beat writer Jane Lee . Jefferies, one of the A's top picks in last summer's draft, will miss the rest of the season.
