Oakland A's option Bruce Maxwell to T...

Oakland A's option Bruce Maxwell to Triple-A to make room for Cesar Valdez

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

The Oakland A's optioned catcher Bruce Maxwell to Triple-A on Thursday, the team announced. The move makes room for the promotion of pitcher Cesar Valdez , who will start the day's game against the Mariners in place of the injured Kendall Graveman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC