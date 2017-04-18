Oakland A's option Bruce Maxwell to Triple-A to make room for Cesar Valdez
The Oakland A's optioned catcher Bruce Maxwell to Triple-A on Thursday, the team announced. The move makes room for the promotion of pitcher Cesar Valdez , who will start the day's game against the Mariners in place of the injured Kendall Graveman.
