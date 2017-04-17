Oakland A's Kendall Graveman to DL, Bruce Maxwell up from Nashville
OAKLAND Kendall Graveman, the only A's starter not to land on the disabled list last year, is there now. The A's announced Monday opening day starter Graveman was heading to the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder.
