Oakland A's announce 2017 Opening Day...

Oakland A's announce 2017 Opening Day roster

14 hrs ago

The offseason is past, spring training is done, and the regular season is less than 24 hours away, but Saturday brought the one thing that really makes it all feel official: the Oakland A's announced their Opening Day roster! After months of debating and speculating, we finally know which 25 players will suit up on Monday against the Angels. First, a few highlights: In addition, Sonny Gray opens on the 10-day disabled list but could be back in April .

Chicago, IL

