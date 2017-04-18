Oakland A's acquire Ryan LaMarre, out...

Oakland A's acquire Ryan LaMarre, outfield depth

The Oakland A's announced a minor transaction Sunday morning, acquiring outfielder Ryan LaMarre from the Angels in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, starting pitcher Chris Bassitt was transferred to the 60-day DL as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

