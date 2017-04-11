Mt. Davis Returns: Oakland A's Finally Remove Tarps On Third Deck At Coliseum

The Oakland Athletics unveiled its latest not-so-subtle dig at the soon-to-be-outta-here Raiders this morning, which is also its latest kumbaya collaboration with Mayor Libby Schaaf. A's president Dave Kaval announced via a Facebook video that the team would be taking down the much-loathed tarps that cover the third-deck seats at the Coliseum: Now, fans can enjoy these ultimate Oakland nose-bleed views for $15 each -proceeds from which will benefit Oakland Promise , the preferred youth-college-scholarship foundation of the mayor.

