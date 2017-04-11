Mt. Davis Returns: Oakland A's Finally Remove Tarps On Third Deck At Coliseum
The Oakland Athletics unveiled its latest not-so-subtle dig at the soon-to-be-outta-here Raiders this morning, which is also its latest kumbaya collaboration with Mayor Libby Schaaf. A's president Dave Kaval announced via a Facebook video that the team would be taking down the much-loathed tarps that cover the third-deck seats at the Coliseum: Now, fans can enjoy these ultimate Oakland nose-bleed views for $15 each -proceeds from which will benefit Oakland Promise , the preferred youth-college-scholarship foundation of the mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC