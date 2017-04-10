Moss yet to hit his stride with Royals

Hours before the Royals were set to take the field for Monday's home opener against the A's, designated hitter Brandon Moss was bustling around the clubhouse, trying to acclimate himself to his new surroundings. It has been a rough start for Moss, whom the Royals signed for two years and $12 million, primarily as the replacement for Kendrys Morales , who left for a three-year, $33 million deal with the Blue Jays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.