MLB Draft 2017: Previewing Oakland A's potential targets
We're 7 weeks away from the MLB Amateur Draft, and as the scouting reports come in and the smoke screens begin it seems a good time to review some draft basics. Each team is assigned a draft pool based on the number of picks they have in the first 10 Rounds and the order in which they get to make draft selections.
