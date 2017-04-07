Mazara hits slam, has 6 RBIs to get R...

Mazara hits slam, has 6 RBIs to get Rangers first win

10 hrs ago

Nomar Mazara hit his first grand slam and had a career-high six RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 10-5 for their first victory of the season

