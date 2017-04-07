Mazara hits slam, has 6 RBIs to get Rangers first win
Nomar Mazara hit his first grand slam and had a career-high six RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 10-5 for their first victory of the season Mazara hits slam, has 6 RBIs to get Rangers first win Nomar Mazara hit his first grand slam and had a career-high six RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 10-5 for their first victory of the season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pbV1x2 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Raul Alcantara delivers against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC