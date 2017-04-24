Mariners end Aa s Andrew Triggsa run at perfection, 11-1
OAKLAND >> Sunday brought to an end the first three weeks of what will be a 26-week season for the A's. It didn't end well, what with Andrew Triggs taking his first loss of the season, 11-1 to Seattle, and the Mariners bringing what had been a season-best five-game Oakland winning streak to a close.
