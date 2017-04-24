Manaea Hurt in A's 8-5 Loss to Angels
ANAHEIM The A's endured one of those nights Wednesday when the scoreboard couldn't convey the extent of their blues. The tone of an 8-5 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels was set early, when starting pitcher Sean Manaea left after two innings with what was announced as tightness in his throwing shoulder.
