Manaea Hurt in A's 8-5 Loss to Angels

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

ANAHEIM The A's endured one of those nights Wednesday when the scoreboard couldn't convey the extent of their blues. The tone of an 8-5 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels was set early, when starting pitcher Sean Manaea left after two innings with what was announced as tightness in his throwing shoulder.

