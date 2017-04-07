Lowriea s quick start has him bouncing around Aa s lineup
ARLINGTON, Texas Jed Lowrie's first four games have given manager Bob Melvin home that the A's second baseman is fully recovered from the foot and deviated septum surgeries that cut 2016 short. Lowrie has started the first four games for the A's, twice batting sixth and spending one game each in the second and third slots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC