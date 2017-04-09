Joey Gallo's 3-run homer powers Texas...

Joey Gallo's 3-run homer powers Texas Rangers past Oakland A's

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer and drove in five as the Texas Rangers earned their first series win of the year with an 8-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. The five RBIs were a career high for Gallo, who had four in a 2014 game against the Cleveland Indians .

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC