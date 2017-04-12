Jharel Cotton has a new follower in Pedro Martinez
KANSAS CITY Jharel Cotton couldn't imagine why his phone was blowing up Tuesday until he read the first text. It was like all the others, letting him know that Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez had watched Cotton throw seven two-hit innings against the Royals Monday and said he saw a lot of himself in the A's starter.
