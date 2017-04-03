Jesse Hahn back in Oakland A's rotati...

Jesse Hahn back in Oakland A's rotation, Raul Alcantara to bullpen

16 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

The Oakland A's will shuffle their rotation next week, moving long reliever Jesse Hahn into the No. 5 spot and shifting Raul Alcantara to the bullpen, according to Joe Stiglich of CSN and the other inside reporters.

