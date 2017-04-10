Hahn makes fine case to stay in A's rotation
Jesse Hahn took the loss in his latest showcase for the A's, but he also did plenty good things before a The A's should be mostly encouraged by the right-hander's six-inning outing that featured seven strikeouts, in what was his first Major League start since August. Standing opposite a dominant Jason Vargas , who tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings, Hahn held the Royals to three runs -- two of them coming in a busy opening frame, before he settled down nicely.
