Griffin sharp in return to Oakland as Rangers top A's 7-0

A.J. Griffin pitched six scoreless innings in his return to the Oakland Coliseum, Nomar Mazara had two hits and three RBIS, and the Texas Rangers beat the Athletics 7-0 on Monday night. Griffin spent his first two seasons in the majors with the A's before being released near the end of 2015 after Tommy John surgery a year earlier.

