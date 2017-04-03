Graveman takes no-hit bid into 7th, A...

Graveman takes no-hit bid into 7th, A's beat Rangers

Kendall Graveman held Texas hitless until Mike Napoli homered with two outs in the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Rangers 6-1 Saturday night. Graveman gave up two hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking one.

