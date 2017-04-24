Graveman sharp in return, Aa s fall 2-1
ANAHEIM >> Kendall Graveman's return from the disabled list got off to a bit of a slow start, but the right-hander gave the A's everything they rightfully could have asked for. Maybe even more, considering he turned in an unassisted double play, the first for an A's pitcher in 46 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC