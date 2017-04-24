Getting way too excited about a toolsy outfielder who shall remain unnamed
I recently had the privilege of watching a Major League Baseball game played inside an austere block of concrete called Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. It was a pretty unremarkable April meeting of the A's and your very own Seattle Mariners, especially because the Mariners were hardly any good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC