Game #35: The Test Begins Now
On a 3-2 pitch, with the swing of a bat from Adam Rosales and an easy ground ball to short, the A's lost 6-3 to the San Francisco Giants to close out the 2017 preseason. While only going a mediocre 16-18 during spring training, the A's had quite a few bright spots this spring, like Yonder Alonso's new swing paying dividends and Frankie Montas' big league ready fastball, not to mention maintaining relatively healthy, as a team .
