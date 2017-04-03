Gallo's career-high 5 RBIs back Perez...

Gallo's career-high 5 RBIs back Perez as Rangers top A's 8-1

14 hrs ago

Joey Gallo homered and had a career-high five RBIs to back left-hander Martin Perez, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Sunday. Still playing third base on the first day Adrian Beltre was eligible to come off the disabled list, Gallo hit a three-run homer for the last of three straight hits in the second inning - the only three allowed by Sean Manaea .

