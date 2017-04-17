Farm Report: Barreto's Up & Down, Chapman's Out & Puk, Shore & Jefferies Are Tops
Well, it's the start of a brand new minor league season, and there are already plenty of interesting storylines for A's fans to follow. Franklin Barreto started off blazing hot but has cooled off considerably, as has his team, while Matt Chapman has been sidelined with a wrist injury, and Stockton's trio of top pitching prospects has so far been living up to the hype.
