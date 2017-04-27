Facing sleep deprival, A's send Jharel Cotton early to Houston
Jharel cotton flew to Houston in advance of his teammates with the hope that he, at least, will be well-rested for opener vs. Astros. Which makes for a problem for the A's who play in Houston Friday and won't get to their hotel probably until about the time the sun rises.
