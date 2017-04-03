Espinosa's 3-run homer in 9th rallies...

Espinosa's 3-run homer in 9th rallies Angels past A's 7-6

Exactly seven months after being struck in the head by a line drive that left him with a cracked skull, Matt Shoemaker looked every bit the same pitcher he had been. Shoemaker tossed five effective innings in his return to the mound and Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer in the ninth to rally the Los Angeles Angels past the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Tuesday night.

