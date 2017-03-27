Early attack big key for A's as they open season

Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce swings for a two-run double off San Francisco Giants' Tyler Beede in the third inning of an exhibition baseball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. less Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce swings for a two-run double off San Francisco Giants' Tyler Beede in the third inning of an exhibition baseball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.