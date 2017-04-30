Dodgers Will Not Move Rich Hill to Bu...

Dodgers Will Not Move Rich Hill to Bullpen to Help Blister Issue

The Dodgers reportedly considered moving Rich Hill to the bullpen to try to help ease his persistent blister problems, but he will instead return to the rotation. It's the question that's plagued the Los Angeles Dodgers since virtually the moment they traded for Rich Hill : Is there any way to solve his blister woes? The veteran left-hander missed significant time last season with the issue, limited to 20 starts on the year between the Oakland A's and Dodgers.

