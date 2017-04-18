Davis hits 7th home run as A's rout R...

Davis hits 7th home run as A's rout Rangers 9-1

18 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Khris Davis hit his seventh home run of the season, Yonder Alonso and Chad Pinder also went deep, and the Oakland Athletics routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Wednesday. Josh Phegley hit a two-run double in a four-run first that gave a quick lead to Jesse Hahn , who allowed one run and two hits over six innings, struck out four and walked four.

Chicago, IL

