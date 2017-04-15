Dallas Keuchel stellar in Houston Astros' victory over Oakland Athletics
Left-hander Dallas Keuchel allowed one run over seven innings, and the Houston Astros rolled to a 7-2 victory against the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday night. Keuchel , the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked two in his third start of the season.
