Dallas Keuchel stellar in Houston Astros' victory over Oakland Athletics

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel allowed one run over seven innings, and the Houston Astros rolled to a 7-2 victory against the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday night. Keuchel , the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked two in his third start of the season.

