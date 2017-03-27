Crawford helps Giants beat A's with b...

Crawford helps Giants beat A's with bat, glove

With one swing and a pair of defensive gems, Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is more than ready for the regular season to begin. Same thing goes for pitcher Jeff Samardzija, who had his second straight strong outing after a rough start to the spring.

