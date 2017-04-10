Cotton dazzles as A's spoil Royals' home opener with 2-0 win
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, right, and teammate Ryon Healy, left, prepare to celebrate with teammates after a two-run home by Davis during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, April 10, 2017. Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, smiles at home plate umpire Chris Guccione, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, April 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC