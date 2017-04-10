Correa exits game after hit by pitch

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa left Saturday's game against the A's in the eighth inning after being hit on the left hand by a pitch thrown by Frankie Montas . Correa was taken out of the game even though the Astros were out of position players, meaning Mike Fiers had to run for him at first base.

