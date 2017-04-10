Coming up aces: Graveman off to stron...

Coming up aces: Graveman off to strong start for Oakland A's

On Saturday night at Globe Life Park, the Mississippi State product had a no-hitter through six innings against Texas in his second start of the season. Graveman, 26, lost the no-no in the top of the seventh when Mike Napoli hit a solo home run to also break up the shutout, but the ex-Bulldog wasn't dwelling on what could have been in the Oakland clubhouse after a 6-1 win.

