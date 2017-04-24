Calhoun single in 11th leads Angels past A's, 2-1

Kole Calhoun ripped a two-out single in the 11th inning to score Danny Espinosa and send the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Jesse Hahn pitched eight innings for Oakland and JC Ramirez went seven for Los Angeles as the game remained scoreless until Josh Phegley and Mike Trout hit solo homers in the 10th.

