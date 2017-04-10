Before playing Royals, A's remember Ventura
Yordano Ventura was just 23 years old when he tossed seven scoreless innings to force a Game 7 against Santiago Casilla 's Giants in the 2014 World Series. And Ventura was far too young, 25, when he died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 22. Casilla, now with the A's, may not have known Ventura well, but Casilla speaks of Ventura in a brotherly way -- a byproduct of the close-knit baseball community found in the Dominican Republic.
