Athletics vs Astros: Series #4 Preview
Despite falling behind early and dropping the final game of their three game set at the Royals, the A's taking two games out of three to win their first road series of the year and fighting back to a .500 record isn't too shabby. Tonight, Oakland will resume facing their AL West foes as they take on the Astros for three games to kick off a ten game home stand.
