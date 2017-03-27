Athletics host rival Angels to start season Monday night
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, right, is congratulated by Yunel Escobar for a two-run home run, as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes watches during the third inning of an exhibition baseball game, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Angels' Cameron Maybin is congratulated by manager Mike Scioscia, right, as Albert Pujols watches, after Maybin scored on a ground out by Danny Espinosa during the second inning of the team's exhibition baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
