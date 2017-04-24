Athletics at Astros: Series Preview #8

The A's three game trip to Los Angeles took a quick detour through hell, as the Angels' pitching staff confounded and frustrated a pressing A's offense for each game of the series, en route to a decisive sweep of Oakland. The sweep pushed the A's losing streak to four games, tying the longest stretch of losing the team has had so far this season, and to add insult to injury Sean Manaea had to leave his start on Wednesday early with an arm injury.

