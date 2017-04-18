A's to announce new ballpark site in Oakland
For every step the Oakland Athletics have taken toward identifying a new ballpark location in or around Oakland, it seems they've taken 10 steps back. Perhaps that's about to change though, as the team revealed on Friday that it intends to announce a new ballpark site in Oakland before the end of 2017.
