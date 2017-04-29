A's Sunday starter Jesse Hahn still having to prove himself
A's starter Jesse Hahn, who threw eight scoreless innings Tuesday in Anaheim, looks to solidify his rotation spot Sunday vs. Astros. HOUSTON Jesse Hahn will make another pitch to remain a member of the A's starting rotation in the Sunday series finale against the Astros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC